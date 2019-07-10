Heavy rainfall alert in nine Uttarakhand districts till July 13

The India meteorological department on Tuesday issued an orange alert in Uttarakhand till July 13, predicting that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in nine districts

The alert was issued for Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun and Haridwar districts.

Orange alert is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.

On Tuesday, Mussoorie recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 88mm (till 5pm) informed officials at regional meteorological centre. On Monday, maximum rainfall was recorded from Khatima in US Nagar at 196mm and Kalsi in Dehradun at 131mm.

Bikram Singh, director of meteorological centre in Dehradun, said, “For two days (July 9 and 10) we have issued a yellow alert and thereafter from July 11- 13 an orange alert has been issued.”

“Heavy rainfall will continue in the plain areas and nearby districts in this week.”

“The cumulative effect of this rainfall will be seen post July 12 when water levels of rivers will rise, with chances of inundation in low lying areas. Cases of landslide can also increase with percolation of rain water.

“There would not be much difference in the amount of rainfall but cumulative effect will be visible after a few days,” added the director of meteorological centre in Dehradun.

Workers clear a road in Uttarkashi after rains. ( HT Photo )

The state emergency operation centre on Tuesday said 14 rural roads were blocked in the state across districts due to rainfall.

In Pithoragarh district the Kailash Mansarovar yatra motor road was closed for around 6 hours on Tuesday near Teentola due to landslide.

In Uttarkashi, the Gangotri highway had been closed for almost 12 hours on Tuesday, while it was reported that stones constantly fell from the hill near Talog on Yamunotri highway.

Meanwhile, residents and tourists heaved a sigh of relief in Mussoorie when the rain stopped for a brief period.

Administration officials in the hill town informed that they mostly received complaints regarding water logging and clogged drains due to heavy rainfall.

Water logging was also witnessed at several places in Haridwar affecting the movement of traffic, pilgrims and tourists.

On Tuesday, water level of Ganga at Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh was 337.83 meters and danger level is 340.50 meters.

The dam built on Tons river also reached near the danger mark of 644.75mtrs with water level being recorded at 643.80mtrs.

The administration has instructed to release additional water from the dams due to increasing water level.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 12:49 IST