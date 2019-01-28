Kashmiri student in Uttarakhand booked for allegedly posting ‘derogatory’ remarks against India on Facebook

Police have filed an FIR against a Kashmiri student studying B Tech second year at Graphic Era Hill University in Nainital’s Bhimtal for alleged breach of peace and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, said Sunil Kumar Meena, senior superintendent of police Nainital.

After some rightwing activists staged a protest on the campus demanding stern action against the Kashmiri student, the university sought the help of police to escort him out of the hostel and hand him over to his relatives. The student hails from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meena said they filed the FIR against the student under IPC 504 and 153 after Sunil Mehta, member of local civic body made a written complaint at Bhowali police station that the student had allegedly posted ‘derogatory’ remarks against India on Facebook while commenting on a poster of movie ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’.

“The student has denied making the remarks, claiming that somebody else might have made the comments. However, the matter is being probed by the cyber cell of the police,” he said.

MC Lohani, in-charge campus and assistant director (administration ) Graphic Era Hill University said when the matter was brought to their notice , they suspended the student on Friday itself and initiated an internal inquiry against him.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 13:57 IST