Home / Dehradun / Leopard kills 7-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora

Leopard kills 7-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora

Children, who were playing with her, raised an alarm and informed local villagers about the incident

dehradun Updated: Sep 20, 2020 13:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
The leopard that has been on the prowl in the area for the past three months and has killed a few cattle and dogs. Photo for representation only.
The leopard that has been on the prowl in the area for the past three months and has killed a few cattle and dogs. Photo for representation only.(Getty Images)
         

A girl (7) was mauled to death by a leopard when she was playing near her house in Uttarakhand’s Almora district, said forest officials.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in a village that falls under the jurisdiction of Bhikiasain nagar panchayat.

Mohan Ram Arya, forest range officer, Bhikiasain, said, “The girl’s body has been recovered from a nearby bush of the village following a search operation. A cage is being installed to catch the leopard.”

Divya, the daughter of Girish Bisht, was playing with other children under a mango tree near her house when the leopard appeared and attacked her. Her mother Kavita and her grandparents were away working on their farm.

The leopard dragged Divya to a nearby bush. Children, who were playing with her, raised an alarm and informed local villagers about the incident.

Soon, Kavita and other villagers rushed to the spot. Forest and revenue officials also reached the spot and started a search operation. Later, her body was recovered from a nearby bush, said Arya.

Divya was a Grade II student and her father works in a private firm in Delhi, he added.

Arya was informed by local villagers about a leopard that had been on the prowl in the area for the past three months and had killed a few cattle and dogs.

Bisht, a member of Bhikiasain nagar panchayat, demanded an immediate setting up of a cage to catch the leopard.

