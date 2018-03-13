NH-74 scam: SIT attaches property of builder, her business partner

The Uttarakhand police’s special investigative team (SIT) on Tuesday attached the property of a realtor and her business partner on the order of a court.

Both are accused in the multi-crore National Highway-74 scam and have been absconding since a first information report (FIR) was lodged against the duo in January.

Priya Sharma, managing director of Allied Plus Infra and others construction firms and Sudhir Chawala, a director of the company, against whom an FIR was filed by the SIT with the Rudrapur police station, accusing them of fraud and money laundering in ₹300 crore scam.

Police have been on the lookout for the duo since then and have conducted a number of raids in Haldwani, Dehradun, Ramnagar and other places to arrest them, police said..

Sharma, however, has filed a petition in the Nainital High Court, requesting it to quash the FIR against her and later sought stay order on her arrest but the court dismissed her petition.

Police obtained a property attachment order from the court on Monday and attached the properties Tuesday.

A police team, led by Kashipur circle officer of police, reached the office of the Allied Plus Infra in Kashipur by-pass in Rudarpur and seized furniture, and office equipment, police said.

Another police team led by Pantnagar police station inspector, reached Sharma’s residence at Haldwani’s Nilayam colony at noon and seized furniture, electronic gadget and household items, police said.

Police reached Chawala’s residence in Rudrapur’s Alliance colony, but his father, Surendra showed documents, saying that Chawala has been evicted from the family property.

Chawala’s father said, the family has evicted him from property in 2016, he has nothing to do with his ancestral property.

Two more FIRs of fraud and forgery have been filed against the duo with the Kichha police station, one by the SIT and the other by owner of a land in the town.

Udham Singh Nagar senior superintendent of police sent a police team to attach the property of the duo on the order issued by a special court in Nainital, police said.