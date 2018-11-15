People want a Congress regime at every level, says Uttarakhand leader Pritam Singh

Making a whirlwind tour of Haridwar district in Garhwal division, after coming straight from Dehradun and prior to that campaign tours of Municipal Corporations of Kumaon division, Uttarakhand Congress Committee president Pritam Singh, doesn’t show any signs of fatigue or leaving early the campaign venue citing other commitments.

Addressing a minority dominated public gathering at suburban Jwalapur’s Kathera market , Pritam Singh tried to corner the BJP on both national and local issues.

Seeking blessing from a senior Muslim cleric in between, Singh tried to realize the voters that in past four years of BJP led NDA government and 18 months of state BJP governance, only announcements and promises has been made.

“You all should realize, there is stark difference between Congress and BJP governance. One is symbol of harmony, development, communal harmony while other is sowing seeds of division and making false promises prior to every election. Change is inevitable but it needs to be from grass root level like civic polls, which later will get transformed into central level (2019 parliamentary polls) “said Singh, who was quite at ease while shaking hands with minority gathering.

When questioned of his hectic schedule in reaching out to maximum areas in both the divisions, Singh said that in capacity of state unit president it’s his responsibility to ensure he reaches out to all the corporation-municipal committees and maximum ward areas.

Furkan Ali, a senior party leader, said that after Harish Rawat it’s only Pritam Singh who holds mass grip in the party as large number of dissidents either came back to party fold or withdrew their names from elections.

“Smile of party workers, huge attendance in public gatherings waves out all the tiredness. It’s a testing time for Congress as well as public too. People are looking towards Congress to provide stability and result oriented performance “said Singh, while buttoning his waist coat as cold waves increased in the evening.

Holding a twenty minute meeting with Mayor candidate and some ward councilors, Pritam tried to boost confidence among them.

With ex Congress Chief Minister and Assam incharge Harish Rawat also touring Haridwar in past two days, Singh said lauded the mass appeal and political experience of Rawat, who is considered his bête noire.

Refuting any factionalism, Pritam said that during his tenure he has ensured that all party leaders are given due respect and responsibilities.

As numerous phone calls from party candidates hailing from Dehradun,Pauri,Almora,Nainital and other districts are received with warmth, Singh pointed that he is ensuring either himself or other party senior leader’s hold public gathering or road shows in every municipal corporation and committees.

While leaving for Lambgaon, Tehri Garhwal in the morning, Pritam claimed that response of public and enthusiasm among party workers itself point that Congress will come into majority in maximum urban local bodies’ poll.

Sipping a cup of tea, home made by a party worker, he said that unrest is boiling among public and people want Congress regime again at all levels ,waving to the party activists as his car moved towards NH-58.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 15:04 IST