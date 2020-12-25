Politics heats up on ‘development debate challenge’ between BJP and AAP

dehradun

The politics over debate challenge has heated up between the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the debate challenge posed by the AAP after Uttarakhand cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said that he accepts the challenge and would go to Delhi to show “Uttarakhand development model” to AAP government in Delhi.

Kaushik made the statement on Thursday evening while speaking to the media after the assembly session. His response had come in reply to AAP senior leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s challenge to the BJP led state government for an open debate on any five development works done by it in its three and a half years of tenure after coming to power in 2017. Sisodia floated the challenge during his visit to Dehradun about a week ago.

“We accept the challenge for a debate on development. Sisodia has asked us to mention any five development works but we will mention 100,” said Kaushik.

On the question of fixing a date for the debate citing Sisodia’s claim that he would come to Dehradun for it whenever Kaushik agrees, he said, “Instead I would go to their den in Delhi and hold the debate. Will show them the Uttarakhand model of development which is much better than their Delhi development model which they talk about comprising issues like education, water, power and health.”

Kaushik’s statement drew a witty and aggressive response from AAP in the form of memes on its state unit’s social media handles. It posted memes related to Kaushik’s reply stating 100 development works of his government.

Meanwhile, Sisodia through social media replied that he is “glad that Kaushik has accepted the challenge.”

“Kaushik should decide any of the dates- January 2,3 or 4 and I will come down to Dehradun for it. It will make clear whose government did what for its people” said Sisodia.

Amid the ongoing politics on the issue, political expert MM Semwal said, “AAP which has declared to fight the next assembly election of 2022 on all 70 seats, is trying to make its presence felt with such tactics.”

“Though it seems to be difficult for it to make any significant impact in the elections, it’s trying hard to shake the political scenario of the state with its senior leaders like Sisodia throwing challenges of debate to Kaushik who too is a very clever politician,” said Semwal.