Punjabi TV actress murdered in Nainital, husband, friend held

dehradun

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:07 IST

A 29-year-old TV actress from Punjab was murdered allegedly by her husband and his friend in Nainital, suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair with a Kashmiri man, police said on Wednesday.

The accused strangled Anita Singh to death before putting her body on fire on January 30, said police after arresting the accused on Tuesday. Nainital senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sunil Kumar Meena said they have arrested Anita’s husband Ravinder Pal Singh of Ferozepur and his friend Kuldeep Singh of Nainital.

“The two were arrested after a charred body was found in the Kaladhungi area of Nainital on January 30. During the probe, the body was identified that of Anita Singh who used work in TV series in Punjab,” said Meena.

The SSP said after scanning the CCTV footage, they traced a white car and its owner Ramanjeet Singh. “When questioned, he said the car was borrowed by his brother-in-law Ravinder and Kuldeep. Based on the information provided by Ramanjeet, police nabbed Kuldeep on Tuesday. His interrogation led to Ravinder’s arrest from Haridwar,” said Meena.

Police said Ravinder was upset at Anita’s plans to shift to Mumbai to work in films. He took her to Nainital claiming that Kuldeep has contacts in Mumbai and he could help her finding work. “Kuldeep met Ravinder at a dhaba in Nainital where they offered sedative-laced tea to Anita,” said the SSP, adding that when she became unconscious, the duo strangled her with a rope and burnt her body with mobil oil and fled the spot around 1.30am.