Quota for agitationists: Review petition in Uttarakhand HC

A review petition was filed in the Uttarakhand high court challenging the court’s ruling that 10% reservation for state agitationists is unconstitutional.

Former advocate general of Uttarakhand Raman Sah has filed the review petition in his individual capacity.

State agitationists are those people who fought for formation of Uttarakhand.

The state government has made a provision of monthly pension of ₹3,100 for the state agitationists who have been verified.

The state agitationists were given 10% horizontal reservation in government jobs till 2013 when it was stayed by the HC.

The horizontal reservation is a system of quota within the seats earmarked for the general category. 50% of the seats are available to the general category in any government job and this 10% is inside the 50% seats.

Raman Sah told HT that they had put forth the argument that the reservation is not unconstitutional as it has been in implementation in the past.

“The review petition was a preliminary proceeding for filing writ in the Supreme Court. The state agitations have been called as victims of the society by the Allahabad high court and their demands should be considered,” said the former advocate general.

He expressed the hope that the Supreme Court will give a verdict in favour of the state agitationists.

Pradeep Kukreti, district president of Uttarakhand state agitationist council, said at present, 700 people were working in various government departments under the 10% reservation system and their future was also at stake.

“We hope that the review petition will lead to the restoration of the 10% reservation,” he said.