Railways to beautify Haridwar, Doon stations with local culture, history

The Indian Railways have decided to upgrade Haridwar and Dehradun railway stations by showcasing elements of local culture and history on their premises besides improving basic amenities.

The two stations are part of the 90 railways stations that have been selected for this purpose across the country. The list of these stations was released by the railway ministry on Friday.

The initiative is being undertaken to “give an aesthetic makeover to the most visited stations”, the department said in a release. It added that while doing this, efforts would be made to showcase local culture or history to reflect in the station façade (front area).

This project is in addition to the redevelopment of 600 stations across the country by improving their basic amenities.

Speaking about the plans for Dehradun station, AK Singal, divisional railway manager (DRM), Moradabad said talks were on with the state government to redevelop the entire outer area of Dehradun railway station.

“The present building is very old and leaves little space for restructuring and adding new elements. We are planning to have a new multi-purpose building and its facade will be designed as a replica of the traditional architecture of Uttarakhand.”

“We will also install paintings and murals depicting the Kumaoni-Garhwali culture. The idea is to give visitors and locals a feel of the state’s culture,” he said.

On the other hand, the Haridwar railway station will be developed with Char Dham as its theme.

“The station’s facade is being improved in Haridwar. The city has religious sentiments and it also is the main station for Char Dham yatra. The idea is to make tourists feel connected with the route ahead by providing glimpses of the pilgrimage on the railway station. There will also be elements of the Kumbh mela.”

Similarly, the New Rishikesh railway station is also being constructed keeping these factors in mind by using hill architecture.

“All experts that will be roped in for this will be locals who have worked on hill architecture and local culture,” Singal said.