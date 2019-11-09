Religious leaders in Uttarakhand urge people to respect SC decision on Ayodhya issue

dehradun

Updated: Nov 09, 2019

Hindu seers and Muslim clerics in Haridwar have appealed to the people of both communities to respect the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and maintain law and order.

The judgment in the case will be pronounced by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the sole governing body of all the 13 Akhadas, urged all the people across the country to adhere to the legal decision whatever the outcome may be.

Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri said all people should abide by the law and order.

“I urge all to follow and respect the court decision as it will be a landmark decision. It will not only end the centuries-old dispute but will also bridges the gap that had got wider in these past years between both the communities.”

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Raj Rajeshwaram Maharaj also urged both the communities to give due respect to the court decision saying the Supreme Court is highest legal decision making body so we need to respect its order with grace.

Firebrand BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj, who arrived in Haridwar on Friday, said: “Just a few days are left for the vital decision and patience is the key for all sides. We need to give message of unity, communal harmony, brotherhood by respecting the Supreme Court decision with due regards. Crores of people’s sentiments are linked with Lord Rama temple construction in Ayodhya,” Sakshi Maharaj said.

Echoing similar views, Jameeyat-e-Ulema Uttarkahand president Maulana Mohammed Aarif Kasmi said brotherhood and communal harmony among various religions in India was known across the world ,which needs to be maintained.

Kasmi, who is also manager of Madarasa Arabia Darul Ulum Rashidiya, said it was duty of all law abiding citizens to respect the legal decision of the apex court, adding all religions have contributed to development of the country. “People should also be careful about any rumours particularly the ones on the social media.”

Meanwhile, police are keeping a tab on anti-social elements. Superintendent of Rural Police Navneet Singh said security has been enhanced to thwart any act to disturb law and order situation.