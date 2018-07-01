Search continues in Ramnagar forests to find injured tigress

Intensive search and patrolling is continuing in the Ramnagar forest division for past three days to find an injured tigress that was spotted in the camera traps a few days ago.

On Sunday morning, forest department officials used drones again to locate the tigress in Banga Jhala area, but they had to stop the process after it began to rain in the area. The use of drones was accompanied by patrolling on elephants, said the officials.

“The tigress was seen on cameras trap with injuries on her nose and ear, which seemed to have occurred in a territorial fight,” said Neha Verma, divisional forest officer (DFO), Ramnagar. She said the search for the tigress would continue in the coming days. “Forty more camera traps have been installed in the region,” she added.

“Even if it rains in the coming days, foot patrolling will continue and if the weather clears, drones will again be pressed into flight for locating the tigress,” she said. She said the main aim of the search was to find the tigress so that it could be treated for the injuries that are visible on her ear and nose.

A few days ago, sighting of another injured tigress in the Gadgadiya range of Haldwani forest division had also led to a search by the forest department. The department officials and employees, following instructions of Terai Central divisional forest officer Kalyani Negi, had conducted the search, but could not find the animal. The number of camera traps was also increased in the region, which showed the tigress with an injured leg. The main aim of the search was to find the tigress and give it a medical treatment.