Shankaracharya of Dwarka-Sharda peeth steps down

In a surprise move Bhumapeethadeeshwar Swami Achyutanand Maharaj has stepped down from the coveted post of Dwarka-Sharda peeth shankaracharya.

Despite his followers and a section of seers urging Swami Achyutanand to reconsider his decision, he said his move was in sync with rich tradition of the coveted post as he was being opposed by a section of the saint community.

Swami Achyutanand, who is from Dandi-Swami sect, was coroneted as Shankaracharya of Dwarka-Sharda peeth in February last year at Haridwar-based Buma Niketan.

Swami Swaroopannad Saraswati has also been named as Shankaracharya of twin peeths of Dwarka-Sharda in November and holds major support of Sanatan Dharma followers for this coveted post.

In a statement from Bhumapeeth ashram, Swami Achyutanand said after dwelling on various aspects and introspection, he has decided to refrain from any such post or authority.

His coronation was opposed by Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, a body of 13 akhadas.

Akhada Parishad had claimed that Swami Achyutanand’s coronation was unauthorised and not as per norms laid by revered Adi Jagad Guru Shankaracharya.

Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhada Parishad, said Adi Jagad Guru Shankaracharya had formed four Shankaracharya peeths -- Jotirmath, Sharda, Dwarka and Shringeri.