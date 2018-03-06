Sitarganj industrial land finds no takers

Nearly 1700 acres of land, earmarked for industrial use in Sitarganj of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand, have found no takers.

After developing Rudrapur, the US Nagar district headquarters, as an industry hub, the State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (SIDCUL) established an industrial estate in Sitarganj, 55 km from here, in 2004 when the Congress was in government.

As many as 146 industrialists set up their units there, availing of subsidies and tax exemptions provided by the Centre and the state government, officials familiar with the project said.

In 2014, the state government developed phase 2 of the Sitarganj industrial estate on 1700 acres. Inaugurating it, then chief minister Vijay Bahuguna claimed that industries had shown interest in phase 2.

Officials familiar with the project said Rs 325 crore was spent on infrastructure -- roads, electrification and drainage system. Though about 10 industrialists bought 422 acre land, they are yet to set up their units, officials said.

“Due to lack of subsidy and other facilities required for setting up industries, industrialists are not showing interest in Sitarganj,” said Suresh Kumar, chairman of SIDCUL entrepreneurs’ welfare association.

“Moreover, Sitarganj lacks railway facility and rates of electricity and oil have increased. Setting up industries without subsidy is not a profitable business here.”

According to SIDCUL regional manager Kamal Kafaltiya, small industrialists have shown interest to set up units, but they have yet not applied for land. “Our corporation is trying to woo industrialists, hope we will get some industries.”

Saurabh Bahuguna, Sitarganj MLA and son of Vijay Bahuguna, said, “It is not true that industrialists are shying away from phase-2. Yoyo company of China is setting up a project with an investment of Rs 600 crore. Indian Oil and Parley have begun their work.”

Lack of railway connectivity to Sitarganj is a big obstacle as industrialists have to bear heavy transportation cost, he said.

“I have requested railway minister Piyush Goel and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for railway connectivity from Rudrapur to Sitarganj. Once it is connected, industrialists will come.”

He added, “Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum want to set up bottling plants in phase-2, but they are hesitant because of lack of railway facility.”