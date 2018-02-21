Team submits report on stone crushers in Haldwani, Lalkuan to NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will decide the fate of 50 stone crushing units in Haldwani and Lalkuan region of Nainital district after a team of specialists, which was asked to investigate if the units caused pollution in the region, submitted its report to the tribunal on Monday.

The stone crushing units in Haridwar and Dehradun districts face similar fate and as the green tribunal’s verdict is expected on the issue in April.

Umrao Singh Bhandari and Tejinder Singh Jolly have filed a PIL against Himalaya Stone Crusher, located at Motinagar in Haldwani, saying that it was polluting the area. The area residents are facing problems due to the dust spewed from the crushing of stones, the petitioners said. Following this, a team from the central pollution control board inspected the various stone crushing units in Haldwani and Lalkuan region and submitted its report.

It is not that the stone crushing units are polluting the atmosphere in Haldwani and Lalkuan only, but other districts such as Dehradun, Tehri and Haridwar have also been affected by the stone crushing units.

Sameer Raturi, who conducted a dharna against the stone crushing units at Maletha in Tehri, said the government should strictly enforce the anti-pollution norms, as the stone crushers were violating them at their will.

GS Bhandari, a resident of Motinagar in Haldwani, said that the people of the area are facing immense problems due to the presence of stone crusher in a residential colony. “There is dust all around due to the crushing of stones which is causing breathing related problems to the people. Even the crops gather dust and have become useless,” he said.

It is noteworthy that the pollution caused by stone crushers at Maletha in Tehri has come to an end after a struggle by the people of the region in 2015. There were five stone crushers in Maletha and three in Kirtinagar, which were closed after the agitation. Presently, an agitation is on against a stone crusher in Rudraprayag district.

Nainital district magistrate Deependra Chaudhary said the matter is with the NGT and the district administration has taken all possible measures to lessen pollution by strict enforcement of norms such as keeping the big machines without work during the night.