Tensions brews at Indo-Nepal border

High altitude areas of Pithoragarh district are witnessing tension between India and Nepal since the Leftist government assumed charge of the Himalayan nation.

This month, passage of Indian vehicles to Nepal was stopped at Banbasa for a day due to a bandh call given by a Maoist faction against the pension and other issues in Nepal.

Apart from this, the SSB has stopped rafting on Kali river in Pancheswar right up to Boom village as it lies on the international border. The SSB does not want rafting to become a matter of rift between the two countries.

Residents of Nepal have broken a temporary bridge on the other side of the border due to which the people of Lakhanpur are not able to cross over to Nepal.

This has been done in retaliation to the SSB breaking a small wooden bridge at Dumling that was being built illegally by Nepali residents to link with the Indian side.

The temporary bridge at Lakhanpur was used by the Nepalese traders to procure gur and salt while the Indian people use it to go to the other side of the border for business purpose.

The breaking of the bridge at Lakhanpur has led to problems for local people who have trade and social ties across the international border.

Tsering Dorje, who is the officer in-charge of SSB, said he did not know about the matter and would enquire about it when he reaches back to Pithoragarh.

Puran Gwal of Dharchula, who is a member of the Run Youth Forum, said it was unfortunate that tension and rift was being created at the borders buy some elements.

“We have had historic ties with Nepal and any attempt to create problems would not be tolerated by the local people,” he said.

Harish Dhami, the MLA of Dharchula, said the ties between Indian and Nepal are rooted in history and no one can damage them.

He said good sense will prevail in the coming days and the matters would be solved amicably.