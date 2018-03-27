Triple talaq crusader happy with SC order on polygamy, halala

The crusader against triple talaq, Shayara Bano is happy after the Supreme Court on Tuesday admitted the petitions against practice of polygamy and nikah halala.

The apex court has referred the petitions challenging the practice of polygamy and nikah halala under the Muslim personal law to a constitution bench. The petitions against the Muslim practices were filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay among others.

In an order issued last year, the SC has banned the triple talaq in the country citing it “unconstitutional”. Shayara Bano was one of the petitioners in the case.

Bano had also filed a petition against polygamy and nikha halala at that time, but the SC had chosen only to examine the issue of triple talaq. After the Tuesday’s development, Shayara feels that these practices too would be banned by the apex court.

“It is good that the SC has taken up the matter,” she said. “I have been constantly saying that polygamy and nikah halala have no validity in Islam and have been introduced by the clergy,” she added.

Shayara said she favoured introduction of the uniform civil code, which has also been demanded by several right-wing Hindu organisations. “Every citizen of India should be governed by the same laws and rules relating to marriage. Polygamy has no place in the modern society and needs to be done away with,” she said.

Shayara’s brother Arshad Raja said that she wants to work for the removal of nikah halala and polygamy and introduction of uniform civil code in the country. “After completing an MBA degree, Shayara has been engaged in social work and would always strive to bring social changes and work for eradication of the social evils,” he added.