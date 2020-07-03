Unlock 2.0: Uttarakhand exempts VIPs from quarantine, no restriction on tourists with negative Covid-19 report

dehradun

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 12:39 IST

The Uttarakhand government has further relaxed norms under Unlock 2.0 for people entering from other states, especially for very important persons (VIPs) from the central and state government, judiciary and legislative members who have been exempted from quarantine.

The state government released the guidelines for Unlock 2.0 for inter-state movement for official and other purposes on Thursday.

“Ministers of Government of India, ministers of state government, chief justice and other judges of Supreme Court and High Courts, other judicial officers of district and subordinate judiciary of the state, advocate general, chief standing counsel and other government advocates in the High Court of Uttarakhand, member of parliament and member of the legislative assembly of the Uttarakhand, all officer of the government of India, state government, PSUs, Central or state government organisations, along with their support staff shall be exempted from being quarantined,” the guidelines said.

It said these individuals will ensure compliance of all norms of safety and social distancing as per guidelines of the central government.

Inbound passengers from other states will not need permission for such movement though but will have to register themselves on http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in.

The registration documents shall be verified at border check posts. Passengers entering the state from non-high load Covid-19 infected cities shall be home quarantined for 14 days.

Passengers from high load Covid-19 infected cities, irrespective of the mode of travel, will have to undergo a period of seven-days of institutional quarantine and home quarantine each. They will have the option of choosing a government (non-payment basis) quarantine centre or paid quarantine facility.

Pregnant ladies, seriously-ill people, senior citizens above the age of 65 years or those accompanied by children below 10 years of age shall be exempted from institutional quarantine and permitted to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

Giving further relaxations to people the government said all inbound asymptomatic persons travelling for a short visit of up to seven days in the state for “exceptional and compelling reasons such as a death in the family, serious illness, visiting parents, or any other reason of personal distress, as assessed by the district nodal officer in coordination with health authorities shall be exempted from being quarantined, but will be allowed to move outside their homes…”

Such passengers will have to mention the address during the registration process and district administration will verify the movement of such persons.

The guidelines further mention that the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and para-military forces “shall make their own arrangement” for institutional quarantine for officers, personnel and family members visiting for high load Covid-19 infected cities.

All asymptomatic passengers travelling by flight and transiting through high-load Covid-19 cities where the origin is not from such a city will have to undergo 14-days of home quarantine.

Asymptomatic persons travelling to the state for maximum three-days will be exempted from being quarantined. No permission is required for inter-district movement, but registration on the web portal is mandatory, according to the fresh guidelines.

For tourism purposes, all asymptomatic persons travelling from other countries will have to undergo a period of seven-days of institutional quarantine along with seven-days of home quarantine. In the case of “exceptional and compelling circumstances”, home quarantine may be permitted for 14-days to asymptomatic persons.

All hotels, bed and breakfast, homestay and hospitality services shall be allowed to open in the state except for those in containment zones. Hotel management should ensure that bookings for people from other states are made for a minimum of seven days.

However, there would be no restrictions regarding the minimum period of stay for persons who undergo RT-PCR test from a lab authorised by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with a negative report, 72-hours before arriving at the concerned hotel or hospitality service.

Action will be taken against violators under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act. Those who do not undergo the test will have to give a self-declaration that they will not visit any public places.

Hotels outside containment zones will also be allowed to serve liquor only as room service and not in the bars.

Suryakant Dhasmana, vice-president of Congress’ Uttarakhand unit, said Covid-19 disease does not differentiate based on status, caste, creed, religion of people.

“Prime ministers and health ministers of major countries also got infected by Covid-19, and here there are exemptions for VIPs. On one hand, our Prime Minister says that the VIP culture has been done within the country, and on the other, we have such rules…” he said.