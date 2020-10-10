e-paper
UP man attempts suicide after rape accusation: Police

The police said a woman accused him, his brother and father of abduction and sexual assault, and her allegations were being probed

dehradun Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:53 IST
A 23-year-old man attempted suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, days after a 21-year-old woman registered a rape case against him, his brother, and father, police said.

Police superintendent Swapn Kishor said on Friday they are probing the rape charges and have found the man attempted suicide on Thursday night. He added the accused was rushed to a hospital and his condition is now stable.

Kishor said the man was booked for rape along with his brother and father on October 4. He said that the woman has alleged the three abducted her in December 2018, locked her up in their house in Bijnor, and raped her for two years.

The woman told the police she later became pregnant and delivered twins, who are currently with the man’s family in UP, before escaping in August and filing the complaint in October. She “managed to escape... [to] Roorkee during the [Covid-19] lockdown, where she narrated her ordeal to her family. Her brother lodged the complaint on her behalf”, Kishor said.

Another police officer involved in the probe into the case, however, said that the 23-year-old had earlier posted photographs with the woman on Facebook and described the woman as his wife. The officer added that in some other Facebook posts, the man said they had a court marriage after falling in love and that he was being framed in the case. “The probe will look into all these angles,” he said.

tags
top news
