Uttarakhand CM to launch ‘Dev Bhumi Dialogue’ to get feedback on schemes

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will launch ‘Dev Bhumi Dialogue’ - a public interaction programme - from April to get suggestions and feedbacks from people on various policies and schemes.

“It (Dev Bhumi Dialogue) will be the chief minister’s direct interaction with people, which he will start from this month itself,” his media advisor Ramesh Bhatt said.

“The programme will be a continuation of a programme, under which he (Rawat) sought the people’s opinion on the state’s annual budget 2018-19,” he said.

Bhatt said the programme had been conceptualised so that the chief minister could establish a direct dialogue with all sections of society.

“It was conceptualised because he (Rawat) is of the opinion that all policies and programmes should be implemented on the basis of the people’s suggestions and feedback,” the CM’s adviser said adding, the programme would be organised every month.

“A direct interaction with people is a part of good governance,” he said.

The chief minister would interact with each section of society separately every month, he said.

“In that connection, local youth, who are active in different areas and have contributed towards the state’s development, would also be brought under one platform,” he said.

In that connection, Bhatt referred to sectors such as organic farming, education and tourism etc.

He said the chief minister’s interaction would be organised in different places depending on their prominence in diverse sectors.