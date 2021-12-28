e-paper
Uttarakhand cyber cell warns against fraudulent messages for Covid-19 vaccination registration

he alert was issued by the police after it was informed about some people in Dehradun receiving such messages.

dehradun Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
File photo: Health workers at Covid-19 testing center.
File photo: Health workers at Covid-19 testing center. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

The cyber cell of Uttarakhand police has issued an alert and warned people against falling for fraudulent text messages asking them to register for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination in lieu of a certain amount of money.

The alert was issued by the police after it was informed about some people in Dehradun receiving such messages, said police.

Nilesh Bharne, deputy inspector general (DIG), cyber cell informed that a few days ago it had got to know about the development from some people who received such text messages.

“We were informed that some people received text messages on their mobile phone stating a process to register themselves for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination process. The message mentioned asking the person to deposit a certain amount for vaccination,” said Bharne.

He said, “This is clearly a case of cyber fraud in which the cybercriminals are trying to dupe people by taking advantage of the curiosity among people for vaccination process.”

The police officer informed that following the development, they have issued an alert on its social media platforms and media.

“Though we haven’t received any complaint in the state regarding the new trend of cyber fraud, we want to make people aware that they shouldn’t fall for it by clicking the link and depositing any money or sharing their bank details,” said Bharne.

