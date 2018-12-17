Uttarakhand finance minister Pant launches app, says will look into grievances within 24 hours

After chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s ‘TSR app’ that aims atmitigating the problems of the people related to civic amenities, Uttarakhand finance minister Praksh Pant launched the Prakash Pant official mobile app that would enable people to connect with the minister so that he can look into their problems.

The Prakash Pant App, developed by World Trade Solutions is available on the Google Store for download.

The minister has promised that he would look into the grievances of the people within 24 hours and resolve them.

“The app was launched on December 11 and till now, 700 downloads have been made,” said Pant. He further said that he was committed to forwarding the grievances obtained to the department concerned with note for action within 24 hours. “Till now, we are receiving three to four complaints per day and they are being resolved within the time frame,” he said.

Pant added that this was part of their commitment to transparency and E Governance wherein the government aimed to provide solutions to the people and act speedily on the complaints.

He also said that the people can register complaints related to any department on the app and also provide suggestions for better governance. “I would myself supervise the day-to-day complaints received on the app as well as the suggestions,” Pant said.

Hemant Gauniya, a social activist from Haldwani, said that this would be a good initiative only if earnest steps are taken to mitigate the problems and complaints received on the app. “We hope it will work well so that people don’t have to go to the offices for lodging their complaints.”

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 16:03 IST