Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand forest department rescues 16-foot-long python; video goes viral

Uttarakhand forest department rescues 16-foot-long python; video goes viral

Vipul Mourya, a snake expert from Wildlife Institute of India, said it is a good sign for Uttarakhand’s biodiversity that such big pythons are being spotted

dehradun Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:59 IST
Ankur Sharma
Ankur Sharma
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
Forest officials capturing Python in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region.
Forest officials capturing Python in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region.(HT Photo)
         

The Uttarakhand forest department has rescued a 16-foot-long Burmese Python, weighing 91 kg, from Kashipur town of US Nagar district. The video has gone viral on social media.

Himanshu Bagri, the divisional forest officer of Terai west forest division, said that locals spotted the python and informed the officials on Monday evening.

“A python was spotted at Gaddha Colony in Kashipur town late Monday evening, when a team from the forest department rushed to the spot and rescued it. The snake was released in the forest of Bijrani zone, Corbett Tiger Reserve,” said the divisional forest officer.

Also Read: 8-ft long python found in Uttarakhand roadways bus, gives mechanic fright

Vipul Mourya, a snake expert from Wildlife Institute of India, said it is a good sign for Uttarakhand’s biodiversity that such big pythons are being spotted.

“After finding a rare Red Coral snake, the spotting of a python in the Terai region shows there is a good habitat for snakes in Uttarakhand’s forests.”

This is not the first time a python has been found in the state. On September 13, a python was rescued from the Clement Town area in Dehradun.

Watch: 16-feet-long Burmese python rescued by Uttarakhand Forest department

Sightings of snakes in the state had increased in the state during monsoons. In the first week of September, Uttarakhand forest department had rescued 12 snakes, including six cobras, from Haldwani area of Nainital district.

A copper-headed trinket snake, Forsten’s cat snake, Russell’s viper, two rat snakes and a python, were also among those rescued from different villages of Haldwani.

