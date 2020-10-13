Uttarakhand: Ganga canal closure earlier this year for Mahakumbh infrastructure work

dehradun

Oct 13, 2020

The closure of Ganga canal has been advanced this year so that authorities get more time to carry out infrastructural work on it in time for Mahakumbh early next year. Usually, the closure is from Dussehra to Diwali.

From October 15 midnight to November 15 midnight, closure of the 135-year-old Ganga Canal will be undertaken as per the order issued by Uttar Pradesh government which manages its affairs. Last year, it was done from Dussehra (October 4) till Deepawali (October 27).

Confirming the closure date, sub-divisional officer Uttar Pradesh Irrigation department Vikrant Saini said, “From midnight October 15 till November 15 this year, Ganga canal closure will be carried out during which maintenance, renovation of Ganga ghats, cleaning and other related construction works will be done.”

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who represents Haridwar in Parliament, had also written to UP Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Yadav to ensure that the canal closure time gets extended so that Mahakumbh work on Ganga canal can be completed.

Uttarakhand irrigation department executive engineer DK Singh said during this one-month period, all work on new Ganga ghats will get completed.

While Ganga canal closure is done, minimum water flow at the sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri will be ensured so that religious rituals can be performed.

Haridwar-based religious scholar Padam Singh Chauhan pointed that in 1916, a pact was signed between the princely states, local priests and Ganga activists led by Pt Madan Mohan Malviya ensuring constant and minimum flow of holy Ganga be maintained at Har-Ki-Pauri as Britishers were trying to build a dam near Har-KI-Pauri-hindering the flow of Ganga at Har-Ki-Pauri.