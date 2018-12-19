Uttarakhand girl set on fire by jilted lover to be airlifted to Delhi

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday visited the 18-year-old girl who was set on fire by a jilted lover on Sunday, at AIIMS in Rishikesh and directed officials to shift her to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment.

The girl, a B.Sc second year student, was set on fire by the 31-year-old man for turning down his repeated love proposals near Kotdwar road, about eight km from district headquarters of Pauri Garhwal. The girl sustained about 80% burn injuries.

Rawat also assured full financial assistance for her treatment.

Terming the incident a very heinous one, the chief minister said stringent action would be taken against the accused, who was already under arrest.

Earlier on Tuesday, students of various college in Pauri Garhwal and friends of the victim staged a protest at district collectorate demanding the government to hand over accused Manoj Singh to them.

They also burned an effigy of the administration accusing authorities of not taking proper care of the girl in AIIMS, Rishikesh.

“Three of our friends had gone to visit the victim at AIIMS Rishikesh on Monday night. However, upon reaching there, they didn’t find any doctor or attendant looking after her. Enraged, they informed us about the same on Tuesday morning by calling us after which we gathered at the district collectorate at 11 am and staged a protest,” said Gaurav Sagar, district president of National Students Union of India.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 15:48 IST