Uttarakhand: Kedarnath receives season’s first snowfall

dehradun

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:59 IST

Bringing cheer to pilgrims and locals, Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand received the season’s first snowfall on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department said elsewhere in the state, very light rainfall or snowfall was likely at isolated places especially in higher reaches of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts.

Despite the cold weather, devotees have continued to visit the Kedarnath shrine. After the Covid-19-related restrictions were eased, the number of pilgrims visiting the shrine has increased. Officials said 3,000 pilgrims are allowed to visit the shrine daily.