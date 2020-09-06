e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: ‘Man-eater’ leopard that killed 25-year-old man shot dead

Uttarakhand: ‘Man-eater’ leopard that killed 25-year-old man shot dead

HT Correspondent

dehradun Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The forest department had been trying to capture the leopard for the past week after the animal killed a man and attacked a few other people in the area.
The forest department had been trying to capture the leopard for the past week after the animal killed a man and attacked a few other people in the area.(Representational Photo)
         

A man-eating leopard that recently killed a 25-year-old man in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district was shot dead early Sunday, officials said.

Dharam Singh Meena, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Narendra Nagar forest division, said, “A seven-year-old leopard was shot dead by hunter Joy Hukil in the early morning on Sunday. The leopard was declared a man-eater after it had killed a man in Devprayag on August 29.”

The forest department had been trying to capture the leopard for the past week after the animal killed a man and attacked a few other people in the area.

“We had installed cages to capture the leopard and set up camera traps to track its movement. The pictures helped identify the leopard and it was shot dead in the early morning on Sunday. The animal had become old and was looking for easy prey,” Meena added.

Earlier on July 11, a man-eater leopard, which had killed a girl (12) in Chamoli district, was shot dead in Badrinath forest division.

Ashutosh Singh, the DFO of Badrinath division, had said that the leopard was declared a man-eater on June 30, a day after its second kill.

A chief wildlife warden of a state can declare any wild animal a threat to human life and fit to be killed by invoking Clause 11 (1) (a) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

.

tags
top news
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
BJP drums up Sushant campaign, RJD says ‘cheap politics’
BJP drums up Sushant campaign, RJD says ‘cheap politics’
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In