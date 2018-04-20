With an aim to boost income, government scheme to uplift ‘backward’ villages

Uttarakhand’s 116 villages are backward on parameters of health, sanitation, electricity, drinking water and basic infrastructure, according to a survey conducted by the union panchayati raj ministry.

Haridwar district topped the list with 54 backward villages, followed by Udham Singh Nagar 21 and Nainital has 18. Pithoragarh that shares border with Nepal and China surprisingly has one village labelled as backward.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of 3,387 backward villages in the survey that covered the entire country.

Kumaon commissioner Rajeev Rautela said some villages may have been labelled as backward, but work was being done constantly on to provide basic amenities and infrastructure.

“The Gram Swaraj scheme aims to uplift villages and increase basic amenities and income of the people. The effects of this scheme would be visible in the coming time and villages would be front runners in development,” he said.

Social activist Chandra Shekhar Kargeti said backwardness of villages in Nainital was due to remote conditions.

“Officers do not go to ground and villages are devoid of schemes due to corruption and red-tapism. We would have to first root out corruption at the lowest levels so as to bring these villages out of the clutches of backwardness and mere extending government schemes would not works,” he said.