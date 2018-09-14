Woman attacked by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Almora, second in week

A woman had a close shave when a leopard attacked her in Hawalbag block of Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Thursday. It was the fifth such attack in the area since May and second in a week.

Saraswati Devi of Nainoli village had gone in a nearby forest to fetch fodder for cattle. The 30-year-old woman was attacked by the leopard. The big cat, however, sneaked into the forest soon after another women, who accompanied Devi, raised alarm. She was rushed to a hospital in Almora.

Devendra Nayal, president of gram pradhan sangh, said, “It was the fifth incident of leopard attack on people of Nainoli and Darimkhola villages since May. We have requested to the forest department to declare leopard as man-eater but they only installed a cage.”

“Leopard has been prowling in the area and villagers are very much scared of the big cat. We will stage a dharna in Bagtola if the leopard is not declared a man-eater within three days,” he said.

Vishan Ram Arya, range forest officer of the area, said, “We have informed higher authorities about the leopard attack and have advised villagers not to go forest. But despite our advice, they are risking their lives.”

According to villagers, they have no other option but to go to forest to fetch fodder for their cattle.

In a similar incident, a leopard attacked Bhagirathi Devi of Darimkhola village, also in Hawalbag block, on Sunday when she had gone to forest to collect fodder. She too had a narrow escape.

Man held with leopard skin

The special operation group (SOG) of Pithoragarh police on Thursday arrested a wildlife smuggler and seized an 8-feet-long leopard skin from his possession.

Pithoragarh district police chief Ramchandra Rajguru said Keshav Ram, a resident of Digtoli village near the district headquarters, was arrested by the SOG from Ghat bridge, when he was trying to hide something on seeing police personnel.

