1% cut-off relief for girls in 26 DU colleges

The Delhi University (DU) has decided to implement uniform relaxation criterion — one per cent relief in the cut-off — for female candidates seeking admissions in 26 co-ed colleges for undergraduate courses from this academic session onwards.

Presently, the colleges offer 1% to 4 % relaxation to women candidates in the cut-off.

Rajeev Gupta, chairperson of the University’s admission committee, said, “The committee wanted to have a uniform policy in all aspects of the admission process. It was then decided to fix the relaxation to be given to the women candidates.”

Around 26 colleges — including Ramjas College, Sri Venkateswara College, Aryabhatta College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Dyal Singh College (morning and evening), Keshav Mahavidyalaya, , Motilal Nehru College (morning and evening ), Ram Lal Anand College, PGDAV College (morning and evening), Rajdhani College, Ramanujan College, Shivaji College, Satyawati College (morning and evening) and Zakir Husain Delhi College (morning and evening) — will offer 1% relaxation to women candidates. This relaxation will be applicable in almost all courses. Many of these colleges, including Ramjas, were offering 2% to 3 % relaxation to female candidates till last year.

A member of the admission committee said that the relief was reduced to 1% for the female candidates following a demand from several colleges. “Officials from many colleges have been raising the demand of limiting the relaxation to 2% to 1% since the last three years. The reason cited was that the university already has many all girls’ colleges due to which female candidates already have an edge over male candidates,” said the member, who wished not to be named.

Principals also supported the “uniformity” saying it will make the admission process smoother. “Uniformity in a way is good. Otherwise what happens is that each college provides different relaxations in each subject and the candidates get confused. For instance, if some college is giving 3 % relaxation in a course, candidates come and question us why we are giving just 2% in that same course. So, the uniformity will make it be easier for the candidates and colleges both,” said Manoj Sinha , principal of Aryabhatta College and a former member of the admission committee.

Female students seeking admission, however, expressed their concern. “I was hoping to get a north campus college because of the relaxation. Now, the relaxation has been brought down to just 1% in the cut-off. I think I will miss a North Campus college now,” said Sanya Singh, 18, a resident of Rohini.

Tanvir Aeijaiz, who teaches political science at Ramjas College, said that the relaxation in colleges located in “isolated areas” can be increased. “Though the uniformity is good, but the relaxation can be made flexible for the colleges located in far flung areas because most of them have very imbalanced sex ratio,” he said.

First Published: May 26, 2019 01:56 IST