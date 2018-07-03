10 odd things about the Delhi family deaths case

The death of 11 members of a family in north Delhi’s Sant Nagar on Sunday remains shrouded in mystery even as autopsies revealed that all of them died from hanging.

As Delhi Police continues to probe multiple theories to figure out the possible reason behind the incident, here are 10 odd things related to the case.

1. Eight ‘taped’ cellphones on silent mode were kept in a drawer and was mentioned in the recovered handwritten notes.

2. Eleven plastic pipes, protruding from a wall of the house, weren’t connected to any water source, police say.

3. The main door of the house has 11 iron rods.

4. Main door was left open when the ‘religious ritual’ was performed. Police said the family chose not to close the door.

5. The family had ordered 20 chapatis but no curry, dal or vegetables from a nearby restaurant.

6. All 11 family members were blindfolded, their ears plugged with cotton and mouths closed with tape. Nine of them had their limbs tied.

7. Out of the 11 family members, nine were found hanging with iron rods of a ceiling ventilator.

8. Only the eldest among the dead, 77-year-old Narayan Devi, was found lying in a room.

9. Two notebooks in which rituals were written were found in the prayer area of the house.

10. The pet dog was kept chained on the second floor. When police found it, the dog had high fever.