Day after Burari deaths, autopsy reveals six of 11 family members died of hanging

The autopsy has confirmed death because of hanging for six of the 11 members of the Bhatia family who were found dead in their home in north Delhi’s Burari area on Sunday.

Police sources mention ‘ligature hanging’ as the reason behind the deaths and that no signs of struggle were found. The post mortem of the remaining five bodies is expected to be completed on Monday.

Ten of the 11 members, blindfolded, gagged and hands tied behind, were found hanging from an iron grill while an elderly woman was found dead on the floor in another room.

While the police registered a case of murder of the woman over death by strangulation, they are also probing an occult angle to the incident after they found some handwritten notes.

Neighbours confirmed that the family was religious. “Every member of the family prayed thrice every day,” said Praveen Mittal, a close friend of the family.

Also read: Burari family of 11 waited for God to save them, instead got death