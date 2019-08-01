10kg heroin worth Rs 45-cr seized at IGI airport

delhi

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:45 IST

Customs at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport arrested a 22-year-old woman from Mozambique on Tuesday and recovered more than 10 kg heroin worth ₹45 crore from her luggage. Officials said the woman is a student in Maputo, the Mozambican capital, and it was her first trip abroad. She was carrying the drugs for a syndicate and was to handover the narcotics to a contact in Delhi, they said.

Officials said that the woman was intercepted following a tip off after she landed at the terminal three by a flight via Addis Ababa, late on Tuesday night. She was taken for a detailed frisking and luggage checking.

“We found two rolls covered with black plastic tape in her baggage. Some white powder was concealed inside the plastic sheet. The plastic was cut and 10.69 kg powder was recovered from the two rolls. The powder was confirmed to be heroin and the woman was arrested. Total value of the recovered narcotics is about R 45 crore,” said a customs officer, who did not wish to be named.

“She said she was promised money to carry the contraband in her luggage. She was given a phone number and asked to call up after exiting the Delhi airport. We are trying to trace her contacts in Delhi. We checked her passport which she got

made just a month ago. It suggests it is her first trip abroad,” said the officer.

Commissioner customs, IGI airport, Manish Kumar confirmed the arrest and the seizure of the drugs.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 07:09 IST