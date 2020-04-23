11 kids escape observation home after attacking caretakers, police

delhi

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:17 IST

Eleven children fled from an observation home for boys at Delhi Gate in central Delhi, after allegedly attacking caretakers, private guards and police personnel on Wednesday evening, the police said.

One of the boys returned to the observation home on Thursday, while the police are trying to locate and bring the others to the home, which is run by Prayas NGO, in collaboration with the Delhi government’s department of women and child development.

A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that the incident took place around 7.30pm on Wednesday, when a caretaker was serving dinner to 13 children, aged over 15. They were brought from two separate correctional homes in north Delhi, to be kept in quarantine.

“The children cornered and assaulted him with wooden sticks and other objects available to them. When the private security guards and another caretaker intervened, the children beat them up, vandalised some items, broke the main gate lock and fled,” the officer said.

Four personnel of the fifth battalion of Delhi Armed Police tried to catch them, but the children allegedly attacked them as well and escaped. Five persons, including two caretakers, suffered minor injuries, the officer said.

Amod Kanth, the founder of the NGO, said that apart from the 13 recently shifted children, there were around 20 more children aged below 15 staying at the facility for the last some months.

“This home is meant only for children aged below 15. The 13 other children, who were shifted, were repeaters and hardened. They came with an intention to take advantage of the Covid-19 situation and escape. Our home manager had already requested the juvenile justice board that the older children should not be kept here. It was an unfortunate incident,” said Kanth.

“Since the incident was related to juveniles, who cannot be kept in observation homes forcibly, no case can be registered. Only efforts can be made to bring them back to the home,” the officer said.