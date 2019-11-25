e-paper
2 dead after their motorcycle skids over chemical on road in north Delhi

All three had suffered burns. Police are unsure of whether these burns, caused by the chemical, or the injuries from the fall caused their deaths. They are awaiting autopsy reports and forensic analysis of the chemical to ascertain this.

HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two men were killed and their friend seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding skidded over a chemical that had spilled on the road in north Delhi's Kashmiri Gate early Saturday morning, police said.
         

Two men were killed and their friend seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding skidded over a chemical that had spilled on the road in north Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate early Saturday morning, police said.

All three had suffered burns. Police are unsure of whether these burns, caused by the chemical, or the injuries from the fall caused their deaths. They are awaiting autopsy reports and forensic analysis of the chemical to ascertain this.

Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (north), said that they are also yet to identify the chemical, and the vehicle from which it had spilled. “Our team has picked up samples of the chemical to determine what it is,” she said.

The officer identified the dead men as Mahesh Chand, 23, and Shivam Lal, 21. Their injured friend is 22-year-old Monu Sharma. The trio were contractual staff at the New Delhi railway station, and they lived in Gyanpur, Rohini and Usmanpur, respectively.

The accident happened near Tis Hazari Court, Kashmere Gate around 5.30 am while they were returning from a friend’s wedding in outer Delhi’s Nangloi. It is unclear whether they were wearing helmets. Police said that their motorcycle skidded on the read, due to chemical. “The chemical caused them to suffer burns. Someone informed the police after which the staff from Kashmere Gate police station rushed to their help,” said the DCP.

Another officer said that the chemical was such that even the policemen lifting the injured men suffered minor burns.

The trio was rushed to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital from where they were referred to AIIMS trauma centre due to the nature of their injuries.

A case of negligent conduct with fire or combustible materials and causing hurt by act endangering the lives of others, was registered at Kashmere Gate police station. When the two succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, the police added the section of causing death due to negligence to the FIR.

Police said that the chemical was a very slippery substance that could cause even a slow motorcycle to skid. Police said they are looking at CCTVfootage to identify the vehicle and suspect it may have come from Sadar Bazar where there are many whole sale chemical markets.

