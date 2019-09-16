2 men nabbed from Tughlakabad Extension for theft, snatching

delhi

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:26 IST

The Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have solved over a dozen cases of theft and snatching, with the arrest of a graduate of Delhi University (DU) and his associate from Tughlakabad Extension in South East Delhi.

The police have recovered five two-wheelers and 10 cellphones stolen by the two.

Police identified the arrested DU graduate as Deepak Bisht and Ravi, both 25, and residents of Tughlakabad Extension.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that while Bisht has 13 criminal cases of theft and snatching registered against him, Ravi is involved in three cases.

Biswal said that the two men were arrested on Wednesday following information that two auto lifters active in areas like Govindpuri, Kalkaji, CR Park and Ambedkar Nagar would come to Tughlakabad Extension to target another vehicle. “A trap was laid and soon as the two men were spotted on a motorcycle, they were arrested. The motorcycle they were travelling on was also found to be stolen,” Biswal said.

The DCP said based on the two men’s confessions they managed to solve as many as 12 cases of thefts and snatching.

“During interrogation the two men said they used to sell the stolen mobile phones to people at low prices and were looking for customers for the motorcycles, but were arrested before they could dispose them off” the officer said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 03:26 IST