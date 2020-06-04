e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 20 officials of Delhi Metro test positive for Covid-19

20 officials of Delhi Metro test positive for Covid-19

delhi Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Twenty officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The DMRC officials clarified that these cases have been reported in a staggered manner and are not from a single office. The officials said they are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Senior Delhi Metro officials said even though the Metro operations are shut, a few employees are coming in to work on rotational shifts from May 18, when the fourth phase of the lockdown kicked in and certain modes of transportation were allowed to function in Delhi-NCR. The DMRC clarified that none of the infected officials was serious and most of them were recovering.

Following the spike in the number of cases, the DMRC released a statement expressing solidarity with the infected officials and assuring the general public that the Metro was ready to resume operations as soon as they get a go-ahead from the government.

“Along with the rest of the country, the DMRC is also fighting the battle against the Covid-19. The Delhi Metro’s employees have shown exemplary resilience in reporting back to duty and to keep the Metro system in all readiness for an eventual resumption of services,” the DMRC statement read.

top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In