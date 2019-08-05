20 years on, decongesting Azadpur Mandi remains just a plan on paper

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:52 IST

Twenty years on, the plan to decongest north Delhi’s Azadpur mandi (market) is still just a vision on paper. With close to 5,000 vehicles entering the market daily, the mandi has become one of the main reasons for congestion in the area.

In 1997, the agricultural produce marketing committee at Azadpur (APMC Azadpur) had procured 70 acres at Tikri Khampur in Narela to develop a new mandi to decongest the one at Azadpur. But it was only last year that Delhi agriculture marketing board (DAMB), the apex body for all APMCs in the city, was transferred the land for the market.

While presenting the budget in 2017, Delhi finance minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said that the work to develop Tikri Khampur will be completed by 2019. But traders at the mandi say that the project will miss the deadline.

“The Azadpur mandi is overcrowded and in a bad condition. In 2017, the AAP government had said that the new mandi will be ready by 2019. But nothing has been done till date. Little is being done to improve the condition of the mandi. We have no idea what the government plans to do with the land at Tikri Khampur,” said Anil Malhotra, a trader at Azadpur.

Upset over the delay in the implementation of the project, traders say the situation at Azadpur mandi, which was declared a “Market of National Importance” in 2004, is fast deteriorating as it can’t take the increase in load.

“There is no space for loading and unloading. There is no parking space. With so many trucks entering the mandi daily, it results in congestion and pollution in the area,” said Rajinder Sharma, former chairman of APMC Azadpur.

Sharma says that lack of space in the mandi is also affecting the vegetable and fruit prices. “With little space for loading and unloading, truck drivers charge a lot as they have to often wait for two to three days to unload their goods. This impacts the process of vegetable and fruits sold in the city. There is an urgent need to develop the mandi at Tikri Khampur,” he said.

The DAMB has prepared a plan for the development of the new mandi. The plan includes construction of a multi-storeyed building with 800 shops and parking space for 1200 vehicles and five farmers’ shed. The multi-storeyed building will also have space for government offices, banks and restaurants. In February this year, the DAMB had sanctioned ₹280 crore to construct the boundary wall of the site at Tikri Khampur.

Adil Ahmed Khan, chairman of APMC Azadpur, said, “The plan for the development of the new mandi at Tikri Khampur is ready. We are in the process of get necessary approval from various agencies. Once the plan is approved, tenders will be floated for its construction. It will take at least two years to complete the project.”

According to a DAMB official in-charge of the project, “The plan has been submitted to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation six-seven months back. Once approved by the civic body, it will be sent to other agencies like fire department, Delhi Urban Art Commission, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)etc for approval.”

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 06:56 IST