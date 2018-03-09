22-km section of Pink Line of Metro to open on March 14

Commuters can enjoy the first ride on Delhi Metro’s Pink line from 6 pm on March 14.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the 21.56-kilometre Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section of the line will be formally flagged off by Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at 4 pm from Metro Bhawan on Wednesday.

This section is part of the 59-kilometre Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line – Line 7) of Metro’s Phase 3.

Unlike other openings, where the inauguration was organised at the Metro station, this time the event will be held at Metro Bhawan near Barakhamba Road.

During the launch of a section of the Magenta line between Botanical Garden to Kalkaji on December 25 last year, the DMRC had courted controversy by not inviting Kejriwal.

Prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event.

“Passenger services on the stretch will begin from 6pm on the same day from the Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus stations simultaneously,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

The Majlis Park-South Campus section has 12 stations, including four interchange stations: Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place, Rajouri Garden and South campus.

Apart from providing access to the airport, the line is important for residents of west and north Delhi and will reduce travel time by half.

The Metro train will also cross Dhaula Kuan at a height of 23.6 metres (as high as a seven-storey building) to reach South Campus from Majlis Park.

Once fully operational, the line will connect all the six lines of DMRC. With total 10 interchange stations, the line will take off load from existing interchange stations, especially the crowded Rajeev Chowk.

The South Campus station will convert into an interchange by June as the pedestrian bridge connecting the two stations is not ready yet.

CISF prepared for phase-3 expansion

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security to Delhi Metro, said that it has enough personnel to provide security to the upcoming Metro stations. The CISF said that it has identified grey areas and has asked DMRC to install CCTV cameras in these places.

“We have around 9,000 personnel for Metro security and demand for another 5,000 personnel is pending with the Ministry for Home Affairs. The personnel are well trained to handle security for Delhi Metro,” said Raghubir Lal, DIG (Metro) during the annual press conference of CISF.