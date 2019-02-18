22-year-old held for robbing outlets that stayed open during night in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have arrested a 22-year-old man, who along with his associates, allegedly committed robberies at shops in Delhi that stayed open during the night.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said the arrested man, identified as Daud Khan alias Sameer, is a member of a syndicate that operates during night and targets shops, which remain open round-the clock.

Police said the arrested man and his three accomplices had allegedly robbed a pharmacy store in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj by holding its owner and employees at gunpoint last week.

“We caught Khan on Saturday from near the Ghitorni petrol pump following information about his presence in the area. His associate Rohit alias Chotu was arrested a couple of days ago by the Mehrauli police station,” said DCP Arya.

DCP Arya said that on questioning the suspect, they found that Khan has a criminal background and that he had been involved in more than seven robbery cases, which he committed in the recent past.

Police said Khan’s interrogation revealed that his gang had robbed similar shops in Rajouri Garden and Paharganj as well.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 13:25 IST