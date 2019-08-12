22-yr-old man, wanted in cases of murder and mischief, arrested in Delhi

delhi

Police on Sunday said they have arrested a 22-year-old man wanted in two cases – murder and mischief – that were registered against him at the Nand Nagri police station last year. A semi-automatic pistol and four cartridges were recovered from him. Police had announced Rs 25,000 reward on his arrest and he was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said that Jeetesh alias Jeetu – had allegedly set an Omni Van of his wife’s relative on fire to take revenge of his father’s murder by her family members. The two families were in a rivalry because they couple belonged to different communities and they had married against the wishes of the woman’s family members, said Naik.

On March 3, 2018, the Nand Nagri police had received information that a man had been stabbed outside a government school in Nand Nagri’s B-block. The injured man, Vijay Kumar, was taken to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead. Investigation into the case revealed the names of nine people who were involved in the murder. Except Jeetesh all suspects were arrested. police said.

DCP Naik said that on October 29, 2018, Jeetesh’s father was shot dead allegedly by his wife’s relatives. Thereafter, Jeetesh along with his three associates had created ruckus in the neighbourhood of his wife’s family and set her relative’s Omni car on fire.

“Jeetesh was evading arrest in both the cases. On Saturday, our team received information about his hideout in Agra and arrested him from there,” added the DCP.

