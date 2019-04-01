3 men convicted for April 2014 Jahangirpuri murder

A Delhi court last week convicted three persons for killing a man in their neighbourhood in April 2014.

Mohan Lal, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was on his way to work on April 5, 2014, with his uncle when two men, Sunil Kumar and his relative, Shiv Kumar stopped their motorcycle and attacked Lal with an ice pick. As Mohan ran towards his house Rohit, Sunil’s brother arrived from the front and got hold of Mohan, and the three assaulted him. One of the accused, Sunil, struck the ice pick on Mohan’s chest.

Mohan was declared dead by doctors at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital later that day.

Rohit is Lal’s brother-in-law, but Lal’s father, Kanhaiya Lal, claimed in court that the family had severed all ties with his daughter and son-in-law.

The court while convicting the three of murder said “the very fact that the deceased was chased upto 100 yards by the accused persons shows that they did not want to leave him alive and wanted to kill him...”

The night before the incident, the accused persons, Sunil and Rohit, had an altercation with Mohan when he allegedly spat gutka at them.

Following the brawl, Mohan called the police, but the matter was settled after neighbours intervened. However, the brothers threatened to kill Mohan at that point.

Additional sessions judge, Sanjeev Aggarwal observed the accused were “harbouring a grudge” against Mohan because of the altercation the day before the incident and were looking for an opportunity “to eliminate him”.

The rift between Mohan and the two brothers originated when Mohan’s sister, Kavita eloped with Rohit around three years prior to the incident. Kanhaiya Lal deposed before the court that “he and his family members had severed all relations with his daughter and son-in-law.”

The sessions court in its order also noted that the suspect’s motive to kill Mohan was “further accentuated by the fact that accused Rohit had eloped with the sister of deceased and there was bad blood between the families due to the said elopement…”

