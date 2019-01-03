30-year-old killed, 2 others critical as two groups clash over liquor at New Year party in Delhi

A 30-year-old man was killed and six others were injured, two of them critically, when two groups allegedly clashed during a New Year’s party in southwest Delhi’s Vishnu Vihar, near Uttam Nagar, on Tuesday night.

The injured included two brothers, who police said were not part of any group but had tried to stop the fight.

Police said the fight started over consumption of alcohol during the party. The two groups, each comprising at least three men, attacked each others with knives, sticks, bricks and helmets.

The man, who was killed in the clash, was identified as Sumit (single name). He suffered a deep stab wound to the right side of his abdomen. Sumit and the other injured were rushed to Mata Chanan Devi hospital, where Sumit was declared brought dead, said police.

A case of murder and attempt to murder was registered at the Bindapur police station on the complaint of Summy Gupta, who was injured along with his brother Sumit Gupta, when they tried to intervene in the fight. Summy suffered stab wounds on his chest while his brother sustained injuries in his head after being hit with sticks and bricks, said a police officer.

Summy in his complaint told police that around 8pm, he was walking outside his home when he saw two of his former neighbours, Aakash and Vishal, quarrelling over some issue. Another neighbour, Bhaskar, soon intervened and asked them to leave.

“As they were about to leave, three of Aakash’s friends — including Mohit and Sumit — arrived at the spot. Some of Vishal’s friends — including Sajan and Chotu — too soon came to the spot. The two groups soon entered into an argument again that turned into a cuffle which turned violent,” said the officer.

Police said Chotu started assaulting Aakash and his friends with a stick that he was carrying. Vishal pulled out a knife and attacked Aakash and Mohit while Sajan began assaulting the members of the other group with a brick. The group led by Aakash then assaulted their opponents with helmets. Summy and his brother, who were trying to intervene, were also attacked.

“Summy later called the police using his neighbour’s cell phone. By the time a police team reached the scene, Vishal, Sajan and Chotu had fled. The other injured were rushed to the hospital where Sumit was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

Police said they were conducting raids to nab the absconding accused.

