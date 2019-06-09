6 men held for robbing people travelling in public vehicles

With the arrest of six persons on Friday, Delhi Police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers that targeted public vehicles in and around Delhi.

Police said the men had planned to hit a passenger bus in Delhi. Previously, the gang robbed several individuals as well as private buses and feeder bus service in the areas of east and northeast Delhi, they said.

Police also claimed to have solved two cases of robbery reported from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar and Patparganj Industrial area with the arrests.

Police identified the “kingpin” of the gang as 24-year-old Manish alias Amit, involved in at least 16 cases of thefts. Others were identified as Ankur (25), Vishal (25), Sunil (25), Virender (35) and Satpal Singh (25), all residents of east Delhi. Police said while Ankur is involved in three criminal cases, including robbery, Vikas has a murder case registered against him.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said with their focus on street crimes a rise was noticed in incidents of robbery in public transport vehicles over the past few months.

“Last month, a gang boarded a bus and robbed a woman of her valuables. On Tuesday, the gang again targeted a UP roadways bus conductor and robbed him of cash mobile phone. Preliminary probe revealed that the gang is called ‘Thaggi-Gola Gang’ and is active in Trans Yamuna areas,” Naik said.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 05:13 IST