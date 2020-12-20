e-paper
A wall of requirements set up at Chilla protest site

delhi Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 02:04 IST
Shiv Sunny
Shiv Sunny
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel stand guard at Chilla border.
Security personnel stand guard at Chilla border. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
         

A banner, serving as a “wall” that lists essential items, has been set up at the Chilla border protest site to help farmers seek and receive daily necessities to keep them going with their agitation.

Set up on Sunday evening by a group of half-a-dozen working professionals and students, this wall serves as a reception point for donations at the site, which is one of the four border points in New Delhi, where farmers are agitating.

Farmers are being urged to mention essential items, if not already available at counters, on the wall. As of Sunday evening, the only requirement was for a pair of slippers, which the organisers hurried to fetch.

“If someone doesn’t donate the slipper, we will procure them,” said Anukriti Singh, who works for an NGO and is one of the organisers of this facility.

Also Read| They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir

Besides the slippers, the wall received a host of essential items such as toothpaste, blankets and socks. They were collected by the farmers as soon as they were placed. “I had arrived here with very basic essentials. I did not even have a toothpaste. I picked up one paste and a blanket to keep me warm,” said Paramjeet Singh, a farmer from Chandpur village in Bijnor.

Apart from the usual essential items, the organisers have also stocked the place with Neem Datun. “This wall is on the concept of Neki Ki Deewaar, in which those with extra items donate them here and those needing them collect them. We expect the wall to be filled with writings of essential items needed and then those to be supplied by Good Samaritans,” said Singh.

