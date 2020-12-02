AAP asks BJP to pay municipal employees their pending salaries immediately

delhi

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:15 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demanded that all employees of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) be paid their pending salaries without any further delay and said the BJP should stop playing “dirty politics” with the issue.

The BJP hit back saying that the AAP has been “misleading” people on the issue.

Durgesh Pathak, the AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs, said, “The AAP demands that the BJP-ruled MCDs release the salaries of the last four months to their employees immediately. The AAP demands that the BJP stop playing dirty politics and pay the pending salaries without further delay. Due to the continuous protest by the AAP and the MCD employees, the BJP was forced to release the salary for two months and but now the remaining amount should be released as well.”

The Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The AAP should stop misleading people on the MCD staff salary issue. The municipal employees know very well that it is the non-release of statutory municipal grants by the Delhi government which is responsible for the economic crisis in civic bodies. Three quarters of current financial year have gone by and the Delhi government is yet to release even 25% of this year’s allocated funds to the MCDs.”