e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / AAP asks BJP to pay municipal employees their pending salaries immediately

AAP asks BJP to pay municipal employees their pending salaries immediately

delhi Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demanded that all employees of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) be paid their pending salaries without any further delay and said the BJP should stop playing “dirty politics” with the issue.

The BJP hit back saying that the AAP has been “misleading” people on the issue.

Durgesh Pathak, the AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs, said, “The AAP demands that the BJP-ruled MCDs release the salaries of the last four months to their employees immediately. The AAP demands that the BJP stop playing dirty politics and pay the pending salaries without further delay. Due to the continuous protest by the AAP and the MCD employees, the BJP was forced to release the salary for two months and but now the remaining amount should be released as well.”

The Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The AAP should stop misleading people on the MCD staff salary issue. The municipal employees know very well that it is the non-release of statutory municipal grants by the Delhi government which is responsible for the economic crisis in civic bodies. Three quarters of current financial year have gone by and the Delhi government is yet to release even 25% of this year’s allocated funds to the MCDs.”

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In