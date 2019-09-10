AAP, BJP spar over anti-dengue campaign

delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of trying to negate Delhi government’s campaign to combat dengue by “politicising the deadly disease.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called on Delhiites to check their residence every Sunday to check mosquito breeding beginning September 1.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had accused the AAP of taking credit from civic body officials, who, he said, launched the campaign against dengue. “The AAP government is just an advertisement government that does not aim to change anything. The AAP government was caught red-handed when it was found that Delhi government offices had maximum cases of mosquito breeding,” he said.

During a special drive launched by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on September 7 in its jurisdiction, the corporation found mosquito breeding taking place in 143 offices and institutions of the Delhi government, including 50 schools and 13 Delhi Jal Board offices, the SDMC said.

Responding to Tiwari, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP, instead of supporting the administration in its campaign, was making false allegations.

