AAP government not implementing central schemes: Delhi BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Delhi unit held an “Ayushman March” on Saturday, protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for not implementing two important central government schemes—Ayushman Bharat and 10% reservation in general category for poor in educational institutes and government jobs—in the national capital.

BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, marched from Jantar Mantar to Connaught Place.

“Arvind Kejriwal has become a curse for lakhs of poor people of Delhi because by obstructing the implementation of Ayushman Bharat he has put the lives of lakhs of poor people in the city in danger,” said Tiwari.

The BJP planned the march to reach out to the people living in slums, unauthorised colonies and resettlement colonies and tell them about how the AAP was allegedly depriving them of the benefits extended by the BJP-led central government.

Though the march was planned to be organised in all districts, it was organised in just one or two districts.

“Today is also our party’s foundation day and we had events planned in all the 280 mandals. The Ayushman March will be organised in all the areas from next week,” said Rajesh Bhatia, general secretary, Delhi BJP.

At a time when the AAP is highlighting its work in the health and education sectors to seek public support for the Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP

leaders say there is a need to counter AAP.

Kuljeet Chahal, general secretary, Delhi BJP said, “While we have implemented the scheme in our municipal hospitals, residents of Delhi are not able to benefit from it due to the Delhi government.”

Slums and unauthorised colonies, which were once a Congress stronghold, played a crucial role AAP’s sterling performance in the assembly polls in 2015.

In the last four years, the AAP government has focused

on these areas to keep its vote bank intact.

Through the Ayushman march, the Delhi BJP hopes to make a dent in AAP’s vote bank.

Despite repeated attempts, AAP spokespersons could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, demanded a high-level investigation in the death of a class 8 student in a Delhi government school in Rohini on Friday.

Gupta questioned the medical preparedness of government schools in dealing with emergencies.

Gupta alleged, “There was no doctor or medical facility available in the school, whereas according to Rule 38 of Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, it is mandatory to appoint medical officer and provide medical facilities in government schools. Why the medical facilities were not available in the school as per the Delhi School Education Rules?”

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 03:44 IST