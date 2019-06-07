AAP Kondli MLA convicted of disorderly conduct

A Delhi court convicted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manoj Kumar for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty and for disorderly conduct during the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections.

The case dates back to December 4, 2013, when Kumar, an AAP candidate from Kondli at the time, was accused of raising slogans with his 50-60 supporters outside the polling booth. He was also accused of closing the main gate of the school and obstructing the polling process. The EVMs had to be taken out from the side gate, the police submitted. Kumar was later elected as an MLA from Kondli both in 2013 and 2015.

The court will decide on the quantum of punishment on June 24. Both the offences are punishable with a maximum imprisonment of three months, a fine or both.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that AAP members have been victimised by police. “It is the democratic right of a candidate to protest against the unjust practices during elections. Most of the witnesses in this case are police officers. We will look for legal recourse. Delhi Police, on directions of the Centre, has filed over 100 fabricated cases against our MLAs. And over 80 cases have seen discharge and acquittal. Police has been pulled by courts for fabricating false cases against AAP MLAs,” he said.

