African stabbed to death in south Delhi

A 30-year-old African man was stabbed to death allegedly by another group of Africans in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area on Friday night.

Police said the victim Harry was stabbed when two groups of Nigerians fought with each other at a tea stall in Chhatarpur. Harry suffered a stab wound in his chest and succumbed at AIIMS.

He is believed to be from Nigeria, but police are trying to confirm his nationality. A case of murder has been registered at Mehrauli police station.

DCP (south), Romil Baaniya said two groups of Nigerians fought with each other. One suspect, a Nigerian, was detained and is being interrogated. Police were searching for others.

Locals told police that they had seen six to seven Africans running away from the site of the crime.

The crime was reported to the police around 10.30 pm on Friday by a passerby, who was walking to a nearby dhaba to buy food. “The passerby told us that the injured foreigner stopped him and told him that he was stabbed by his fellow countrymen. He then collapsed on the road,” a police officer privy to the probe said.

Teams have been formed to identify and arrest the attackers.