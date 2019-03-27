After Delhi woman kills kids, attempts suicide, pet dog Noddy has nowhere to go

Responding to the murder of two children and suicide bid by their mother in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, when a police team broke open their flat’s locked door to look for evidence and suicide note, they found a pet dog (breed not confirmed), who started barking at the strangers.

Having lost two members of his family (the woman is in the hospital) and his master away (attending police’s questioning and completing legal formalities), Noddy has become homeless and has been shifted to at least four temporary shelters in the last 24 hours.

Noddy was first adopted for a brief period by the local police that reached the house to probe the crime. But unable to take care of the restless and hungry canine while also probing the case, the police personnel convinced the neighbouring family to adopt the dog.

“We had to keep the dog because the policemen insisted. But the dog would get upset when we put him under leash. Leaving him unleashed left my children scared because they were not used to having a pet in the house,” said Zafar Abbas, who was given the dog’s custody by the police.

Abbas’s wife Fiza Fatima said they gave the pet dog to a local laundry man, requesting him to keep the canine with him till his master, Munawwar, returns and takes him back.

When the laundry man, who refused to reveal his name, was asked about the dog’s whereabouts, he said he gave the dog to his relative because he was finding it difficult to look after it.

Till late Tuesday night, the police were undecided how to rehabilitate the dog.

“We will return the dog to Munawwar if he comes clean in our probe. Otherwise, the canine’s custody will be given to a non-governmental organisation that looks into animal welfare,” said a senior police officer.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 07:14 IST